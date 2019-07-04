Reports: Several stabbed at blood plasma center in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. — Authorities say several people were stabbed at a blood plasma donation center in Virginia, and a suspect is in custody.

WTVR TV quotes Petersburg Police Chief Kenneth Miller as saying that a suspect was arrested after the stabbing Thursday inside the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg. The city is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the capital of Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes Petersburg police Lt. Dustin Sloan as saying the victims were wounded by a “cutting instrument,” and that he doesn’t yet know how many people were stabbed. He said earlier Thursday that the victims were “stable,” without elaborating.

Authorities did not identify the suspect. The Times-Dispatch says the suspect is being questioned.