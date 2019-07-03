× Woman in critical condition after being struck by truck in south Seattle

SEATTLE — An older woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after she was hit by a pickup truck in south Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department says the crash happened at SW Barton St at 28th Ave SW around 10:30 a.m. Investigators are in the area trying to figure out who was at fault and what happened, but the driver of the older Toyota pickup stayed at the scene.

The victim, described to be around 60, was sent to Harborview Medical Center.

All west and eastbound lanes were closed off during the investigation but have since reopened.