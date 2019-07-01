× One person killed in hit-and-run in Kent

KENT, Wash. — One person has died after a hit-and-run collision late Sunday night.

It happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 9700 block of Canyon, according to the Kent Police Department.

Police said said witnesses reported that a red car and a silver car had collided head-on. The witnesses assisted two people out of the red vehicle and stated the silver vehicle was on fire.

Puget Sound Fire personnel arrived and assisted with providing aid and fire suppression. Once the fire was extinguished, they located a person deceased in the silver vehicle. Witnesses said two people were seen running from this vehicle, according to police.

Investigators believe the silver vehicle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic when the collision occurred. Police did not find the two people who fled the silver vehicle.

The occupants of the red vehicle were taken to area hospitals. Their condition is unknown.