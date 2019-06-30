Sahalee Players Championship takes place this week in Sammamish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 25th Annual Sahalee Players Championship - one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in the world - is taking place Monday thru Wednesday at Sahalee C.C. in Sammamish, featuring some of the best amateur golfers in the world.

Former participants in the event include Dustin Johnson, Ryan Moore, Bryson DeChambeau, Kyle Stanley, Xander Schauffle and Andrew and Michael Putnam. Admission is free to the public. Tournament Director Kevin White joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Sunday night to discuss the event. Interview above.