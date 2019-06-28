× 1 killed in shooting at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating a possible gunfight that left one person dead late Friday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on the 6100 block of Terrace View Way Southeast.

Police said at least one other person was believed to have been injured but is expected to be okay.

No other information on the victims was immediately available.

It’s unclear if police are looking for a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department.