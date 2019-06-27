Washington cops searching for inmate who escaped jail by hiding in garbage can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTESANO, Wash. -- Washington authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from jail by hiding in a garbage can.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office, James Bartholomew was a kitchen trustee in the jail. Deputies say he hid in a garbage can on Wednesday and was taken outside by another inmate. Bartholomew waited near the outside garbage area and later ran away.

"Bartholomew was getting ready to plea to a drug and a weapon offense and was facing a lengthy prison sentence," deputies said on the department's Facebook page.

Detectives have a warrant for Bartholomew's arrest for second-degree escape. U.S. Marshals are working with the sheriff's office to find him.

Bartholomew is 40 years old, 5' 10" tall, 147 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

"Anyone who harbors or helps Bartholomew could face criminal charges as well."

Investigators said the inmate who helped Bartholomew escape will also face charges.

"The Sheriff’s Office will be reviewing the incident and making any changes needed to make sure this type of incident does not happen again."

If you see Bartholomew, do not approach him. Call 911.