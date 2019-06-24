West Pierce firefighters gifted cases of Pepsi after rescuing pup named ‘Pepsi’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The men of the West Pierce Fire and Rescue Department got a well-deserved gift Monday after rescuing a dog that was trapped after falling into a ravine.

‘Pepsi’ the black lab was stranded overnight last Monday when he fell down an embankment. Firefighters had to use a rope system to safely bring the 13-year-old dog up from the ravine.

Firefighters returned ‘Pepsi’ to his family without any injuries.

After getting word of the pup’s rescue, and unique name, PepsiCo, delivered a year’s supply of Pepsi soda along with snacks for the firefighters.

Once case even featured the Pepsi logo embossed over a paw print.