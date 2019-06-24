One shot in White Center a day after gunfight injures 3 others

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — Deputies are investigating another shooting in White Center that happened Monday morning, a day after three others were hurt in an alleyway shootout where 40 rounds were fired.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, one male was shot Monday morning, sometime around 8 a.m., in the 10600 block of 1 Avenue SW.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The Monday morning shooting comes a little more than 24 hours after three people were shot in an alley between 16th Avenue Southwest and 17th Avenue Southwest in White Center. Investigators say the only 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m.

Sgt. Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office said it started as a disagreement outside of the after-hours business, but then turned into a shooting.

The victims, three adult men, went to the hospital, but did not go in an ambulance. Abbott said one of the victims was shot in the leg and was released.

Susan Gregg, a Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman, said the other victims are in critical and serious condition.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s alley shooting is asked to call 911 or the King County non-emergency line at 206-296-3311.