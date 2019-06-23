× Meet Jumper! #WhyNotMePets

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Jumper is a friendly boy who will jump straight into your heart with his adorable face.

He’s been waiting for his forever home for almost a year.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Jumper get adopted.

Jumper is 3-years-old.

“He’s a little bit younger so I would say he’s a hair on the more active side,” said Moira Corrigan, President of Greyhound Pets Inc. “He’ll need a slightly more active home, but he calms right down. We’re not quite sure why he hasn’t connected with anyone yet because he really is a fantastic boy.”

Jumper used to a racer in Florida.

He’s being cared for at Greyhound Pets Inc. in Woodinville. He’s been there since last August.

“He goes out to our meet and greet booth,” said Corrigan. “He’s great with people, small dogs, and kids. He’s fine with everybody. He’s not good with cats.”

Cheese is Jumper’s favorite treat.

He would do best in a house with a fenced yard and with someone who isn’t gone for long hours during the day. He might do okay in an apartment as long as he gets some activity in.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's also a big fundraiser next month to help Greyhound Pets Inc. care for the Greyhounds it takes in and gets them ready for adoption.

It's the 9th Annual Greyt Walkathon happening on July 27. The goal is to raise $40,000.

If you want more information about the event or are interested in adopting Jumper, go to greyhoundpetsinc.org.