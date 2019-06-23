Investigators say 40 rounds fired in White Center shooting that sends three to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, WA - Investigators say about 40 rounds were fired during an early morning shooting outside an after-hours business that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened in an alley between 16th Avenue Southwest and 17th Avenue Southwest in White Center. Investigators say the only 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m.

“The fact that we only got one 911 call makes me believe that a lot of people saw something and didn’t think to call,” said Sergeant Ryan Abbott with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Abbott says it started as a disagreement outside of the after-hours business, but then turned into a shooting.

“They struck victims, they struck buildings, they struck multiple cars as well,” he said.

Abbott says investigators found dozens of shell casings at the scene.

He says the victims, three adult men, went to the hospital, but did not go in an ambulance.

Abbott says one of the victims was shot in the leg and was released.

Susan Gregg, with Harborview Medical Center, says the other victims are in critical and serious condition.

A block of Southwest 98th Street between 16th and 17th Ave SW was closed for most of the day as investigators worked the scene.

People who live and work in the area say they’re tired of this sort of violence.

“Nobody wants to come here after dark; we’ve lost a lot of business. It’ makes it difficult to survive,” said Julee Kaul.

Kaul works at a bar along 16th Ave SW, a few feet away from where police investigated throughout the day.

She says while business impact is a concern, it is an afterthought when it comes to safety.

“I worry about myself and my daughter because sometimes she comes to this area to eat, and I’m worried about her safety and mine,” she said.

Investigators are hoping the community can provide answers. They ask anyone with information call 911 or the King County non-emergency line - 206.296.3311.