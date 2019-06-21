Armed robbery suspect in custody after chase, crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say the suspect in two robberies is in custody Friday after a chase and crash along I-5 in Tacoma.
It happened along northbound I-5 near the ramp to I-705 and SR 7. WSDOT said on Twitter the crash happened at 5:38 p.m.
Washington State Patrol says a person involved in the crash was wanted in connection with armed coffee stand robberies in Mount Vernon and Bremerton. Trooper Johnna Batiste said on Twitter that officials from multiple police agencies pursued the suspect into Pierce County.
State patrol troopers attempted to use a spike strip to stop the suspect’s vehicle in the area of SR 16 and northbound I-5, and Batiste said a trooper also opened fire during the incident.
The suspect’s vehicle then turned the wrong way and was trapped between concrete barriers, Batiste said. The driver exited the vehicle and fled up the 38th Street on-ramp before being arrested.
No injuries were reported, officials said. Several ramps in the area are closed while officials investigate the incident.
Tacoma Police will investigate the trooper who fired shots during the incident, Batiste said.
This is a developing story and will be updated