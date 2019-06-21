Armed robbery suspect in custody after chase, crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say the suspect in two robberies is in custody Friday after a chase and crash along I-5 in Tacoma.

It happened along northbound I-5 near the ramp to I-705 and SR 7. WSDOT said on Twitter the crash happened at 5:38 p.m.

Collision on I-5 NB at milepost 133.86 to I-705/SR 7 Extension Interchange beginning at 5:38 pm on June 21, 2019 until further notice. The ramp is blocked to I-705 and SR 7. — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) June 22, 2019

Washington State Patrol says a person involved in the crash was wanted in connection with armed coffee stand robberies in Mount Vernon and Bremerton. Trooper Johnna Batiste said on Twitter that officials from multiple police agencies pursued the suspect into Pierce County.

State patrol troopers attempted to use a spike strip to stop the suspect’s vehicle in the area of SR 16 and northbound I-5, and Batiste said a trooper also opened fire during the incident.

The spike strip was ineffective. A WSP trooper fired shots in an effort to protect himself and the public. The vehicle continued to flee and struck at least 2 vehicles. The vehicle then turned wrong way and became trapped between concrete barriers. — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) June 22, 2019

The suspect’s vehicle then turned the wrong way and was trapped between concrete barriers, Batiste said. The driver exited the vehicle and fled up the 38th Street on-ramp before being arrested.

No injuries were reported, officials said. Several ramps in the area are closed while officials investigate the incident.

Currently… 🔹38th to N5

🔹N5 to I705

🔹E16 to N5

🔹Sprague to N5 are shut down while an investigation is conducted. — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) June 22, 2019

Tacoma Police will investigate the trooper who fired shots during the incident, Batiste said.

This is a developing story and will be updated