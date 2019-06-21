Cool, cloudy start to summer will feel like mid-spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer starts at 8:54 a.m. Friday but it will feel like Mid-Spring.

Friday will be cloudy with morning rain for the foothills. Friday afternoon will be quite pleasant with a high near 70 with ample sunshine.

Saturday, the first full day of summer, will be nice with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine and a high near 71. Sunday has a full marine push and so I’d expect it to be cloudy most of the day.

Next week looks cool and cloudy with highs around 64. Normal would be around 71 so it will be cool for this time of year. There's no hot weather in the forecast at this time.