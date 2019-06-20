Some gender-neutral restroom signs now required in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — As of this month, all single-occupancy public restrooms in Tacoma must be labeled with gender-neutral signage.

The News Tribune reports that includes restrooms in public schools, hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, theaters, stadiums and any other facility open to the public.

The signs will replace those that show the bathroom only can be used by a male or female. Multi-stall restrooms still can use male/female signs.

City officials say it's intended to remove institutional and systematic barriers to accessing public spaces.

Examples of gender-neutral signs include the words "washroom," ''all gender restroom," ''unisex," and/or images that show the restroom can be used by people regardless of gender identity.

Tacoma City Council approved the ordinance in November after it was requested by the Human Rights Commission and Pierce County Pride at Work, which represents LGBTQ union members.