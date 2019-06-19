Police in Olympia investigate suspicious cat death

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police in Olympia are investigating whether the suspicious death of a cat is connected to a string of feline killings that happened last year.

The Olympian reported Tuesday that the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Services agency are investigating the death of the cat found Tuesday in Olympia.

A series of 13 cat mutilations occurred in Thurston County last summer.

Police say a resident reported finding a cat’s hindquarters around 8 a.m. Tuesday on a strip of grass along a sidewalk.

Officials say the other half of the body was missing.

Police say a veterinarian will try to determine whether the cat’s death was caused by an animal bite or a saw or knife.

Authorities say the cat mutilation case remains active, although they do not have any suspects.