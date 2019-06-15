Suspect not located after Federal Way standoff at Pacific Highway business

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police were unable to locate a man Saturday afternoon after SWAT team and negotiators were outside a Federal Way business for more than four hours.

Cmdr. Kurt Schwan with Federal Way Police said the incident began at about 10:20 a.m., when officers responded to a fight call in the 35500 block of Pacific Highway South.

It was reported that an employee at the business became involved in a physical altercation with two other subjects, he said.

As officers arrived, Schwan said one of the subjects entered the business and refused to exit.

Police negotiators and SWAT members arrived to assist officers and were outside the business for several hours but were unable to find the suspect inside the business upon entering.

The initial investigation will be forwarded to detectives to follow up, Schwan said.