Former South King County bowling coach sentenced for drugging, molesting teens

SEATTLE — The former coach of a South King County bowling team was sentenced today to 25 years in prison and lifetime supervised release for production and possession of child pornography.

Ty Lee Treddenbarger, 54, of Burien, pleaded guilty to federal charges in October, admitting he photographed and saved images of 13-16-year-old teens he molested.

“This defendant not only groomed the victims, he went to great lengths to convince the victim’s parents that he would take care of these children during out-of-state tournaments and overnight events,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “His horrific betrayal of trust, and using drugs to facilitate his sex abuse, is a parent’s worst nightmare. Instead of a trustworthy mentor, these children were violated by a predatory monster.”

The case began in March 2017 when a victim told a parent about the abuse. Investigators searched Treddenbarger’s home and found more than 300 images and 12 videos of Treddenbarger sexually abusing young victims – many while they were drugged and sleeping.

In the search, police also seized a fake smoke detector, fitted with a secret camera, and a small bathroom toiletry bag that also contained a hidden camera. Treddenbarger told law enforcement he used these devices to secretly film bowling team members in hotel showers and bathrooms during trips to bowling tournaments.

Law enforcement was able to identify two additional victims from the images, but some of the victims in the pictures still have not been identified. Treddenbarger was charged with three counts of production of child pornography — one count for each of the victims — and possession of child pornography.

“The years of abuse that the victims in this case suffered at the hands of this dangerous child predator are inexcusable,” said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “I applaud the victims for their bravery, as well as all of the law enforcement professionals who helped make today’s sentencing possible. Thanks to their efforts, this dangerous criminal has been removed from our community and will no longer have access to our children.”

Treddenbarger also will be sentenced in King County Superior Court for child molestation, but that sentence will run concurrent with his federal prison sentence as part of the plea agreement.