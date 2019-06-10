Man gets 31 years for killing former boss on Bainbridge Island

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Washington state man has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for the fatal shooting of his former boss.

The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that 31-year-old Brian A. Glaser was given the maximum sentence in Kitsap County Superior Court Monday for shooting Donald Duckworth in August 2018.

Glaser was convicted of first-degree murder in May.

Authorities say it was the first murder in about 20 years on Bainbridge Island.

Prosecutors say Glaser stalked Duckworth to a work site on the island 10 miles west of Seattle and waited until they were alone.

Authorities say Glaser fired a full magazine of pistol rounds into the 66-year-old well driller.

Prosecutors say Glaser killed Duckworth several months after quitting his job at a company started by Duckworth’s brother.

