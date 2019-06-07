PNW ‘weather roller coaster’ continues with a chilly and rainy Friday, pleasant weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Sun and hail, squalls and rainbows, chilly and gusty. Friday will feel like March 21, not June 7!

Passing squalls are expected through Friday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast so when thunder roars, head indoors.

There will be sunny periods Friday but it will be on the chilly side with a high near 58. Plan on active weather Friday but by Friday evening things mellow out and it’ll be dry Friday night.

Saturday starts out cloudy but the day will be pleasant with some sun and a high near 68 degrees.

Sunday will be nice with highs near 76 degrees.

Next week looks hot with our first 90 degree-day of 2019.

The Pacific Northwest weather roller coaster continues.