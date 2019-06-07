Pierce Co. family searching for lost necklace containing father’s ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A mother in Pierce County is reaching out to the community for help after her 5-year-old son lost something very important to their family this week.

While picking up groceries this week at the Safeway on Pacific Avenue, Savanna Nop says her son Travis dropped his necklace containing his father's ashes.

"We were just going through the aisles and my son touched his neck and realized his necklace was gone," she said.

Savanna says she looked everywhere, but couldn't find it.

"I just freaked out, I didn't know what to think."

It's been three days, and Savanna says she's worried her son's necklace may be gone forever.

"He thinks his dad is in that necklace," she said.

About two years ago, Savanna said the unthinkable happened to her young family.

"His dad passed away Oct. 10 of 2017, it was a homicide," she said.

Inside the pendant of Travis' necklace is his father's ashes. Since the funeral, Savanna says her son has worn the necklace every day.

"I'm just scared that it's being mistreated, what if they don't know what's inside it?" she said.

Travis wore the necklace, but Savanna says it meant just as much to her.

"I feel like I lost him for the second time," she said. "Not only was Travis attached to that necklace I was also. It gave both of us comfort."

The last two years have been tough for them. Savanna moved to Washington to start a new life with Travis, raising him on her own in a new place she doesn't know. But she's finding comfort in the support her community.

She posted about the necklace on Facebook, and it in just a few days it spread fast, with thousands of shares.

"It's blown up really big, I'm just hoping someone sees it and someone knows," she said.

She says people have even offered to look for the necklace. She says she hopes sharing her story will help bring a piece of her husband back to her family.

"I'm just hoping to get it back," she said.

Employees at the store told Savanna they saw the necklace the day her son lost it. She says they told her a little boy was playing with it at one of the checkout lanes.