Nordstrom to close its Seattle Northgate store in August

SEATTLE — Seattle-based Nordstrom has announced it plans to close one of its oldest stores this summer.

The Seattle Times reports Nordstrom’s approximately 170 employees at North Seattle’s Northgate store learned the news Friday.

Spokeswoman Emily Sterken said in an email the company is confident it will be able to offer new roles to each employee.

Nordstrom Rack at Northgate will remain open.

The store closure, set for August 9, comes amid a major redevelopment of Northgate Mall as well as challenges for Nordstrom.

The family-run retailer has been shuttering under-performing stores at the rate of two a year as it struggles against competition from online retailers and discount brick-and-mortar stores as well as the decreasing popularity of malls.

In a statement, Nordstrom also said it has made “significant investments” to renovate its downtown Seattle and Alderwood mall locations.