Help ID serial armed bicycle-riding hotel robbery suspect

WANTED IN TACOMA —

Tacoma Police detectives need your help to identify the suspect above who’s believed to be responsible for at least four hotel robberies:

• 9:50 a.m. on May 22, 2019 at the Extended Stay of America on S. 48th St.

• 5:03 p.m. on May 26 at the Quality Inn on S. Hosmer St.

• 10:50 p.m. on May 28 at the Courtyard by Marriott on Commerce St. (attempt)

• 11:38 p.m. on May 28 at the LaQuinta Inns and Suites on E. 27th St.

During the first two robberies, the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the clerk, then took the money and fled on a red or maroon bicycle.

The suspect has implied a weapon in some of the robberies.

Detectives think he’s approximately 40 years old and 5’10” tall, with a medium build.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.