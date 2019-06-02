× Loved ones remember unsolved Everett hit and run victim Heidi Allen

EVERETT — Friends and family of a mother killed in a hit and run last weekend in Everett gathered to remember her kind spirit and how she touched others. 37-year-old Heidi Allen was found lying on the road on Grand Avenue last Saturday night. She had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where she later passed away.

This weekend, her loved ones focused on her life. “It’s great to see all of her family and friends come together. So many people loved her, I mean so many people. She made friends very easily so she has just an enormous amount of friends behind her.” said husband Jon Breckheimer.