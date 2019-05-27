Husky softball College World Series bound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It was an early wake up call for the Washington Huskies softball team, as they left for the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Players and coaches boarded a charter bus to Sea-Tac airport just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

The Huskies are coming off a huge 5-0 win against Kentucky on Saturday and making their third consecutive trip to the College World Series.

Head coach Heather Tarr was all smiles and thanked fans for their continued support.

“We’re just so excited that Seattle helped us get here, our fans were awesome this past weekend and we’re pumped to represent," she said.

Pac-12 rival Arizona will be the Huskies' first opponent Thursday morning. The Huskies swept Arizona earlier this month.

Fans in Washington can watch the game beginning at 9 a.m. on ESPN.