#WhyNotMePets: Adopt a cool, laid-back cat

Posted 8:28 AM, May 26, 2019, by

Auburn, Wash. - Meet Patches! He's a very relaxed feline that needs a new forever family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Patches get adopted.

You can find him at the Auburn Valley Human Society. He's been there for a few months but he is ready to find a more permanent place to call home.

Patches is 13-years old with a heart murmur. But, he's not in poor health.

He loves to hang out on couches or curl up in a warm blanket.

While he is shy, he gets along great with other animals.

This low-key, senior cat is all about comfort. He likes staying calm and finding hiding spots.

Patches will make a terrific companion. All he wants is a loving, laid-back home where he can chill out and relax.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.