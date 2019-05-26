WhyNotMePets: Adopt a cool, laid-back cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Auburn, Wash. - Meet Patches! He's a very relaxed feline that needs a new forever family.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Patches get adopted.

You can find him at the Auburn Valley Human Society. He's been there for a few months but he is ready to find a more permanent place to call home.

Patches is 13-years old with a heart murmur. But, he's not in poor health.

He loves to hang out on couches or curl up in a warm blanket.

While he is shy, he gets along great with other animals.

This low-key, senior cat is all about comfort. He likes staying calm and finding hiding spots.

Patches will make a terrific companion. All he wants is a loving, laid-back home where he can chill out and relax.