Man shot five times in Federal Way delivering newspapers; donation fund started

FEDERAL WAY — Police are investigating after a newspaper delivery man was shot 5 times early Sunday morning while on his route in the Twin Lakes neighborhood. According to police, patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 31600 block of 37th Ave SW where they found Travis Zimmerman on the street with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported there were two vehicles parked side by side and that one of the vehicles fled immediately after shots were heard.

Zimmerman is currently in intensive care at Harborview Medical Center after the mother of his two kids says he suffered a broken jaw after he was shot in the face and through his groin, breaking both femurs. It will be months before he can walk and work again.

Zimmerman is the sole earner for his family of three with two small kids. A Gofundme has been started https://www.gofundme.com/travis-zimmerman-and-family

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can help solve this case. Submit an anonymous tip at http://www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.