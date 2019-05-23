Family demanding justice in Fife teen’s murder: ‘Who did this to my brother?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIFE, Wash. -- The family of a murdered Fife teenager is demanding justice.

It has been 10 days and there are still no answers as to who shot and killed 17-year-old Cameron Wilson just weeks before he was set to graduate.

"It’s the last big thing I’m gonna do for my little brother." Police need help finding the killer, and Cameron's sister just wants to know who killed her little brother.

“Who did this to my brother? Why would you do this to a 17-year-old? Why?"

Tyeisha Taylor doesn't just want answers, she needs answers.

"I gotta bring it home for him here, like I need these answers. It’s the last big thing I’m gonna do for my little brother. I gotta do this you know? I gotta do this for him.”

Answers Fife Police alongside the Metro Pierce Crime Response Unit need your help finding.

“Just trying to figure out who the last person that saw him alive was.”

Fife Police Det. Sgt. Tom Thompson says Cameron was found dead from a single gunshot wound in the Domino's parking lot in Fife, and because of his age, it struck a chord.

“The men and women who work here, we’re parents too and so, that could have been our child," Thompson said.

It could have been anyone’s child, but it was Cameron, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend, Tyeisha says everyone loved him, "which is why I know someone will say something.” "Whatever he did, it doesn’t matter. I just know it didn’t warrant this."

A friend who will be missing from the Todd Beamer High School graduation in just two weeks.

“The last time I seen him, we literally fist pumped and said bro let's bring it in, we’re almost there. Let’s just bring it home. He didn’t get to bring it home," Tyeisha said.

Tyeisha is now putting her faith in others, and says she isn’t mad at her little brother for whatever situation he was mixed up in.

"Whatever he did, it doesn’t matter. I just know it didn’t warrant this. I know that for a fact. I know that for a fact.”

The facts, still missing. One thing though is certain—the pride she had and still has in being Cameron’s big sister.

"I am happy to have shared every single moment we had together and you will forever be in my heart my baby," she said.

Tyeisha tells Q13 News that Cameron was pioneering a "pathway program" for students to convert earned GEDs into high school credit when they feel they have fallen too far behind for traditional methods. She is hoping the school formally names the program after him. She says school administrators proposed calling it the "Cameron Wilson Pathway Program." "I am happy to have shared every single moment we had together..."

“I do believe that there will be good that will come of this," she said. "I insist that there will be something positive that comes from my brother’s life.”

Sgt. Thompson tells Q13 News they are looking into every possible lead in this case; officials say because of Cameron’s age, people with information are probably younger and maybe more reluctant to come forward.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of Cameron Wilson's killer. You can submit an anonymous tip through the P3 tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS.