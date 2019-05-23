× Don’t swim at Pomeroy Park-Manchester Beach Park because of high fecal bacteria levels, health officials say

SEATTLE — If you plan on swimming at Pomeroy Park-Manchester Beach Park this weekend, you may want to reconsider.

The Kitsap Public Health District issued a health advisory warning Thursday saying that fecal bacteria levels in the water are more than what’s safe.

Warning signs saying “swim at your own risk” have been posted at the beach.

Health officials say swimming in the water may cause gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.

They say children and elderly people may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

The water will be tested again next week to see if it’s safe.