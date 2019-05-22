Two hurt in house fire in Snohomish County

Posted 5:52 AM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, May 22, 2019

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Two people were injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Snohomish County Fire District 22 responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Crews found the house on 103rd Avenue Northeast in Arlington fully engulfed.

Two people living inside the home were taken to Harborview Medical Center for observation, a third person was treated at the scene.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.