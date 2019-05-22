× Two hurt in house fire in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Two people were injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Snohomish County Fire District 22 responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Crews found the house on 103rd Avenue Northeast in Arlington fully engulfed.

Two people living inside the home were taken to Harborview Medical Center for observation, a third person was treated at the scene.

The house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.