Mt. Rainier National Park passes to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

The Chinook and Cayuse passes through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen for the season by 8 a.m. Thursday, May 23, in time for Memorial Day weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation.

When the gates open, park visitors can travel SR 410/Chinook Pass (elev. 5,430 feet) between Crystal Mountain Boulevard, about 12 miles northwest of the summit, and Morse Creek, five miles east of the summit.

SR 123/Cayuse Pass (elev. 4,675 feet) will also open within the park boundaries between Stevens Canyon Road and the SR 410 junction.

The park’s Carbon River, Longmire, and Paradise areas are all open, as is the road from Packwood to the Grove of the Patriarchs trailhead.

The road to the White River Campground will reopen Thursday morning, May 23.

Chinook and Cayuse passes close every fall, typically around mid-November, because of avalanche danger, poor road conditions, lack of snow storage and no emergency response services, according to WSDOT. Workers try to have both passes open by Memorial Day weekend every year, but the past two years openings have been delayed.

Mt. Rainier road access updates are provided on the park service website.