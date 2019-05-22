Man killed by Auburn police identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- A man shot and killed by Auburn police after officers say he refused to drop a knife has been identified as Ensoa Strickland, Jr.

An argument between Strickland and a woman prompted neighbors in the Palermo Apartments to call 911 at about 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Police responded and spoke with Strickland in the parking lot.

Police say the conversation turned into a physical fight, and Strickland wielded a knife.

Police say after repeatedly ignoring commands to drop the weapon, two officers fired their on-duty weapons, striking Strickland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers were not injured. Both were placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.