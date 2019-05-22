Body pulled from Deschutes River in Thurston Co.

Posted 10:35 PM, May 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51PM, May 22, 2019

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Deschutes River Wednesday.

The body was discovered in the river at 5:17 p.m. near the 16000 block of Vail Loop Road SE, a few miles south of Rainier.

Lt. Tim Rudloff with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office says two people who were walking in the area noticed a body floating in the river and called police.

The body was pulled from the river, and officials are working to identify the person. Their cause of death also remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.