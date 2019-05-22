Body pulled from Deschutes River in Thurston Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating after a body was pulled from the Deschutes River Wednesday.

The body was discovered in the river at 5:17 p.m. near the 16000 block of Vail Loop Road SE, a few miles south of Rainier.

Lt. Tim Rudloff with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office says two people who were walking in the area noticed a body floating in the river and called police.

The body was pulled from the river, and officials are working to identify the person. Their cause of death also remains under investigation.