SeaWorld offers free tickets for military veterans and their families this summer!

Now through July 15, U.S. military veterans can claim tickets at all three parks — SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego. Veterans can claim up to three additional guests. You must reserve your complimentary single-day tickets online by June 9 and use them by July 15, 2019.

This offer is part of SeaWorld’s longstanding Waves of Honor program which provides complimentary admission for active duty military personnel, activated or drilling reservists and National Guardsmen and up to three dependents.

According to the company, since 2005, more than 10 million active duty military members, veterans and their families have enjoyed the SeaWorld family of parks for free through the Waves of Honor Program.