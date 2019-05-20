× Chick-fil-A is testing spicy chicken strips as chain looks to expand menu

Chick-fil-A is turning up the heat and testing spicy chicken strips at select restaurants in Texas, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the Spicy Chick-n-Strips essentially combine the chain’s original chicken strips with the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

“You’re going to see Chick-fil-A do more with spicy,” Amanda Norris, the executive director of Chick-fil-A’s menu, recently told Business Insider.

Norris said the spicy new strips are selling well.

“We only see it growing — just looking at just what we sell in our spicy sandwich,” Norris said. “So, I think you’re going to see Chick-fil-A do more with spicy.”

There is no word on if or when the spicy strips will go on the menu nationally.

Norris said it usually takes about 18 to 24 months for a new menu item to go from a spark of inspiration to being served in stores.