Wolf-hybrid attacks 4-year-old Camano Island boy

CAMANO ISLAND — A 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after an attack by a wolf-hybrid dog on Camano Island, sheriff’s deputies said.

The boy was playing with another child Thursday on Lost Forest Lane when he was attacked by a 14-month-old wolf-hybrid, according to Island County sheriff’s deputies.

The boy was taken to Providence Hospital with serious injuries to his head, neck, hip, groin and buttocks.

Sheriff’s deputies said the animal was in custody of animal control.

According to the International Wolf Center, a wolf-hybrid is a term used to describe an animal that’s part wolf and part dog.

In 2017, a 3-year-old boy was attacked by a wolf-hybrid dog in Olympia. The boy lost his hand.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.