More passing showers expected through the weekend

SEATTLE -- Passing showers with sun breaks. That's the weather pattern for the next few days.

Wednesday starts out dry and it will be a very nice day with highs near 65. Wednesday evening will be wet especially for the South Sound.

Thursday starts out dry and the day will be nice again with a high near 67. Thursday evening has passing showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Friday has passing showers and sun breaks.

The weekend has more passing showers but there will be some nice sun breaks too.

Remember to just look off to your west-southwest, and it you see a dark cloud you are about to get wet, so head under cover. But most of all enjoy the great Pacific Northwest!