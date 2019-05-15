Four new measles cases diagnosed in western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Four new measles cases have been diagnosed in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, and all four of the people who contracted measles spent time at Sea-Tac Airport.

According to the state Department of Health, there are two new cases in King County and one each in Snohomish and Pierce counties. Pierce County has two total cases so far this year, while King County has three and Snohomish has one.

One case in King County was confirmed to be at Issaquah High School, according to the school district. And the Snohomish County case involved a student or staff member of North Creek High School, the Northshore School District said.

Issaquah High School will be closed Thursday, May 15 so staff members can be checked for immunization records.

A letter from the school sent to parents reads, in part:

Public Health of Seattle and King County has advised us this evening that we need to verify the immunization status of all staff. Our staff needs time to obtain their records and share them with administrators.

Both school districts are encouraging parents to monitor their children for any symptoms.

Officials said they don't have a comprehensive list of possible exposure locations, but all four of the people who have been diagnosed were at Sea-Tac Airport when they were exposed or infected.

One case in Pierce County is a man in his 40s who spent time in both Pierce and King counties while he was exposed. Here's his location list:

Date Time Location May 6 – 10, 2019 5:30 – 8 a.m. Sea–Tac International Airport

Main parking garage 8th floor, far southern garage elevator, 4th level breezeway to escalator, terminal to baggage claim area May 6 – 10, 2019 2 – 5 p.m. Sea–Tac International Airport

Baggage claim area to escalator, 4th level breezeway, far southern garage elevator, 8th floor parking garage May 6 , 2019 5 – 7:15 p.m. Orting Transmission 130 Corrin Ct. NW., Orting May 6, 2019 6 – 10 p.m. Orting High School, Orting City Planning Meeting, 320 Washington Ave. N. Orting May 7, 2019 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Sea–Tac International Airport

General area around gate A10 of Sea–Tac Airport May 7, 2019 5 – 8 p.m. Orting Transmission 130 Corrin Ct. NW., Orting May 7, 2019 7:30 – 10 p.m. Orting High School, Orting Junior Dance Team Banquet, 320 Washington Ave. N. Orting May 9, 2019 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Sea–Tac International Airport

General area around gate A10 of Sea–Tac Airport May 9, 2019 4 – 7:30 p.m. Discount Tire, 19815 S. Prairie Rd. E., Bonney Lake. May 9, 2019 6 – 9:30 p.m. Skookum Archery, 11209 Shaw Rd. E., Puyallup. May 10, 2019 6:30 – 8:40 a.m. 76 Gas Station Market, 2841 S 188th St, SeaTac May 10, 2019 3:15 – 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 – 9 p.m. Orting Transmission 130 Corrin Ct. NW., Orting May 11, 2019 8 – 10:30 a.m. Sound Family Medicine Bonney Lake Walk–in Clinic, 10004 204 Ave., Bonney Lake.

May 11, 2019 10:35 a.m.-1:50 p.m. Target (South Hill Mall) May 11, 2019 Costco (Puyallup)

You can find more information on each case on the Public Health — Seattle & King County, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and Snohomish Health District websites.

As of Wednesday (May 15), there were 77 measles cases in Washington state so far this year. The vast majority of those were in Clark County in southwestern Washington, where there was a sizable outbreak. The outbreak ended in late April.

According to the state health department, measles is highly contagious and can be serious. Measles is easily spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Almost everyone who has not had the vaccine or measles previously will get measles if they are exposed to the measles virus.

Washington residents can check vaccination records and immunization status here.