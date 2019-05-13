Health departments in King, Pierce counties report new measles exposures

A Pierce County man has the latest case of the measles in Western Washington — possibly exposing several locations in Pierce and King counties to the highly-contagious virus.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and Public Health — Seattle & King County, the man, in his 40s, spent time at the locations while still contagious.

He was not hospitalized and is currently recovering at home.

It’s unclear where he contracted the virus, and health officials said he was not exposed to the most recent measles case in King County.

Most people in Western Washington are immune to the virus after receiving the MMR vaccine. However, for those who haven’t been vaccinated, there are some steps recommended by medical professionals.

“Measles is a cause for serious concern for anyone who does not have immunity,” said Anthony L-T Chen, MD, MPH, Director of Health, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “We urge those people to determine if they were at any of the locations where they may have been exposed to measles.”

“Children and adults who are up-to-date with their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations are very well protected and not considered at risk, even at places of possible exposure to measles,” Chen said.

If you develop an illness with fever and/or unexplained rash between May 13 to 31, you’re asked to call a healthcare provider as soon as possible. Health department officials say it’s important to call first to avoid possibly spreading the measles to others.

Locations of potential exposure to measles in Pierce and King County:

 

Date Time Location
May 6 – 10, 2019 5:30 – 8 a.m. Sea-Tac International Airport

Main parking garage 8th floor, far southern garage elevator, 4th level breezeway to escalator, terminal to baggage claim area
May 6 – 10, 2019 2 – 5 p.m. Sea-Tac International Airport

Baggage claim area to escalator, 4th level breezeway, far southern garage elevator, 8th floor parking garage
May 6, 2019 5 – 7:15 p.m. Orting Transmission 130 Corrin Ct. NW., Orting
May 6, 2019 6 – 10 p.m. Orting High School, Orting City Planning Meeting, 320 Washington Ave. N. Orting.
May 7, 2019 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Sea-Tac International Airport
General area around gate A10 of Sea-Tac Airport
May 7, 2019 5 – 8 p.m. Orting Transmission 130 Corrin Ct. NW., Orting
May 7, 2019 7:30 – 10 p.m. Orting High School, Orting Junior Dance Team Banquet, 320 Washington Ave. N. Orting
May 9, 2019 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Sea-Tac International Airport

General area around gate A10 of Sea-Tac Airport
May 9, 2019 4 – 7:30 p.m. Discount Tire, 19815 S. Prairie Rd. E., Bonney Lake.
May 9, 2019 6 – 9:30 p.m. Skookum Archery, 11209 Shaw Rd. E., Puyallup.
May 10. 2019 6:30 – 8:40 a.m. 76 Gas Station Market, 2841 S 188th St, SeaTac
May 10, 2019 3:15 – 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 – 9 p.m. Orting Transmission 130 Corrin Ct. NW., Orting
May 11, 2019 8 – 10:30 a.m. Sound Family Medicine Bonney Lake Walk-in Clinic, 10004 204 Ave., Bonney Lake.
