From Everett to Normandy, pilots take off in WW2-era plane for D-Day reenactment

Posted 12:13 PM, May 12, 2019, by

EVERETT, Wash. -- Three pilots flew out of Paine Field in Everett Saturday all in the name of history.

They're headed to Normandy, France where they'll take part in a big D-Day re-enactment early next month on the 75th anniversary.

The pilots are flying a World War 2-era DC-3 plane for the trip. That’s the same type of aircraft aviators used to spearhead the Allied invasion of occupied Europe.

Hundreds of planes flew over the English Channel to drop paratroopers behind enemy lines.

“We're trying to make sure that the young people, in particular, remember the story of D-Day and how momentous it was as a turning point in the war,” John Sessions with the Historic Flight foundation explained.

The pilots plan to make a number of stops along the way including a stop to pick up a very distinguished passenger before crossing the channel.

They'll be escorting the only surviving pathfinder pilot from 75 years ago on D-Day.

The re-enactment will be held in Normandy on June 5.

