Preserving the present: Space Needle collecting items for time capsule

SEATTLE -- Pieces of Seattle will be preserved for the future.

The Space Needle is launching a search for items to be placed inside a time capsule that will help to celebrate the iconic landmark's 100th anniversary.

Made of stainless steel and aluminum, the time capsule weighs more than 160 pounds, stands 42 inches tall and is 16 inches in diameter. The time capsule is scheduled to be sealed on Monday, October 21, 2019, and will be opened 43 years later on April 21, 2062—the Space Needle’s 100th anniversary.

These personal treasures and memories can be submitted through an online contest. The time capsule contest officially opens on Thursday, May 9, 2019 and will offer five lucky participants the opportunity to share personal items, treasures, and predictions with people living in 2062.

While several of the items that will be added to the time capsule will remain a secret for 43 years, the Space Needle has revealed the first five items selected:

United States Postal Service Forever Stamps

Personal messages from Seattle-based band Pearl Jam

A Super Bowl prediction from Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer Walter Jones

One share of Amazon.com stock

And of course, a Twinkie

