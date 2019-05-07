Detectives hunt serial robbery suspect with discoloration mark on neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- King County Sheriff's detectives and Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify a serial armed robber who has hit three times so far. His face was covered with a nylon stocking in each case. The suspect loiters outside until other customers leave before entering and then points a black pistol at the clerks and demands money.

The first robbery was on April 16 at the Rite Aid in Woodinville. The second was at a Subway at 12500 Lake City Way NE in Seattle on April 26th and the third was at a Subway in Kenmore on April 26th. In the third robbery, detectives say he apologized to the clerk and said he needed money for his child's medication.

The suspect left on foot in each case and no vehicle has been seen.