Help ID crooks seen using credit cards stolen from school parking lot car prowl

WANTED IN OLYMPIA —

There’s something extra sinister about car prowlers choosing to target a school parking lot to score — in broad daylight — With kids in class.

That’s what happened at Jefferson Middle School in Olympia in late March – and the photo below shows the result: A staff worker’s car window busted out, glass everywhere — and her purse gone.

Olympia Police say the three suspects shown above used her credit cards at the Champs store at the Capital Mall and detectives are hoping you can help identify them.

Surveillance video from the store shows the suspects walking in and buying shoes.

Detectives think they could be behind several car prowls that happened on Wednesday, March 27th and also used stolen credit cards at a Fred Meyer in Tumwater.

If you know their names, submit the information to Crime Stoppers and claim the cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to any of their arrests. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).