Q13 News raises money for charity in 2019 Windermere Cup Media Challenge

SEATTLE -- Q13 News helped raise money for charity on Tuesday in the eighth annual Windermere Cup Media Challenge!

Each year all four local news stations in Seattle row against each other in a crew competition through the Montlake Cut, between Lake Washington and Lake Union.

Competitors train for weeks at Pocock Rowing Center leading up to the big event. This year, Q13 News took third place.

The race is sponsored by Windermere and each station wins money for a charity of their choice. The Q13 News team is donating its winnings to Treehouse, an organization that provides support for youth in foster care.

The media race happens ahead of the Windermere Cup opening day regatta that will be held this Saturday at the University of Washington. It symbolizes the start of Seattle's opening day of boating season and more than 800 rowers compete in the event. It's free to watch.

The Q13 News team includes anchor/reporter Omar Lewis, producers Tessa LaVergne, Robin Dich, Heather Miller and Tyler Slauson.