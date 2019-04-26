Khiry Crittenden: Wanted ID thief convicted of more than 20 crimes

WANTED BY DOC IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Check out what law enforcement found on convicted felon, Khiry Crittenden, when they pulled him over in a stolen Honda Accord in 2017:

Several shaved keys

Stolen social security card

Heroin

He told officers his name was ‘Parris’ and had no idea how the drugs got in his jacket.

Now, he’s wanted by the Department of Corrections in Pierce County for breaking probation on an identity theft bust.

He has more than 20 convictions on his rap sheet, including a slew of domestic violence assaults, obstructing and lying to police and multiple drug crimes.

He’s 29 years old.

If you know how to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.