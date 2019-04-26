Help ID thief with fashion sense who needs to learn to ‘Obey’ the law

WANTED IN PUYALLUP —

Big props to the Chevron on Valley Ave. NE in Puyallup for having such great cameras inside the store, because along with getting a clear look at this robbery suspect’s Obey-brand hoodie with the huge rose on the back — you can see his face and the tattoo on his right hand.

He’s a patient perp: Surveillance video shows several people waiting in line in the store a week ago, on a Tuesday, at about 9pm. Puyallup Police say at the same time, the suspect and a getaway driver sat for several minutes in a car in the parking lot, waiting for the place to clear out — before the robber made his move. “Entered the business. Selected a couple of items. Brought them to the counter. Provided the clerk with a $10 bill, as soon as the till opened, he lunged onto the counter and reached over and cleaned out the till. He ordered the clerk to open the second till. She was unable to do that. He was very aggressive with her. She was in fear and he demanded some packs of cigarettes, so she provided those to him before he fled the store,” said Puyallup Police Capt. Jason Visnaw. “We have a good chance of identifying him. We have great surveillance photos of his face. He’s wearing a fairly distinctive sweatshirt, we have a pretty clear photo of a tattoo on his hand that is very distinctive, so we think we have a good chance of getting some help from the public on this one.”

The robber tried to hide his true intent at first by giving the clerk a wave as he walked inside.

The getaway driver got out of the dark-colored car for a bit as the robber walked into the store. You can see he's wearing a white or light-colored baseball hat and a puffy vest or jacket that looks like it's mostly gray with black on the shoulders. You get a better look at the car as it drives into the gas station before the crime.

Someone knows his name and they're going to get a cash reward of up to $1,000 when they contact Crime Stoppers anonymously through the P3 Tips App, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).