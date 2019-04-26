Cardinals take Washington defensive back Byron Murphy

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Byron Murphy #1 of the Washington Huskies warms up before the Pac 12 Championship game against the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium on November 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have addressed a big need to open the second round of the NFL draft, selecting Washington cornerback Byron Murphy with the 33rd overall pick.

Murphy, who played at nearby Scottsdale Saguaro High School, was projected as a first-round pick but dropped to the second round and the Cardinals quickly grabbed him Friday.

Arizona has been searching for a cornerback to play opposite All-Pro Patrick Peterson, almost since the day they drafted him eight years ago. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Murphy could compete with recently signed Robert Alford.

The Cardinals went the best-available route with their first pick, taking Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick a year after moving up in the draft to select Josh Rosen at No. 10.

