Amber Alert issued after man stabs estranged wife, takes child in Spokane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert after a man stabbed his estranged wife and took their 5-year-old child.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Justin Robertson broke into a home in the 12800 block of East Blossey Ave. Tuesday morning, stabbed his estranged wife then took their 5-year-old son, Ethan Robertson. (The AMBER Alert lists Ethan as 6 years old, but later in the alert it says he is 5 years old.) The woman was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Justin Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas t-shirt and black Adidas shorts. He was driving a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with license plate APN-2450. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Ethan Robertson has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike T-shirt.

The suspect has access to weapons, but it is unknown if he has any in his possession, officials said.

Click through a gallery of photos below showing the suspect, the boy and the car.