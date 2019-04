Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Experts say it's not if, but when a major earthquake will hit our region.

If that happens, getting food and supplies into some areas may prove to be very difficult.

That's why volunteer pilots in Washington took to the skies on Saturday, practicing delivery runs of emergency rations in the wake of "the Big One."

Q13 News photojournalist Frank Koumaros gives us a closer look in this report.