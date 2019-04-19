Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes diagnosed with cancer

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm head coach Dan Hughes has been diagnosed with cancer, the team announced Friday.

Hughes said in a video statement that he underwent an emergency appendectomy a few weeks ago, and that’s when doctors discovered that he had cancer. He is expected to undergo surgery prior to the team’s 2019 season opener, according to a news release.

“My family and I are thankful for your support, and we are looking forward to seeing you at the games this summer,” Hughes said in the video statement.

Hughes was named coach of the team in October 2017. In 2018, he guided the team to a 26-8 record and led them to their third WNBA championship.

“Dan’s health is a top priority and the Storm will stand beside him on this journey. The coaching staff is in place and will support should any time be missed for recovery,” said Storm CEO and General Manager Alisha Valavanis in a release.