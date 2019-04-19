Christopher Trejo: Wanted murder suspect accused of shooting teen in park could be hiding on either side of state

WANTED IN WAPATO —

A 14-year-old boy shot and killed in a park in Wapato. It wasn’t random.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, who’s investigating the case with Wapato Police, says the shooting at Lions Park last week was gang-related.

Investigators think the accused killer, Christopher Trejo, could be hiding on either side of the state, or possibly in Oregon. “We believe that he should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ If you’re willing to shoot a 14-year-old, you may be willing to shoot anybody, so we need to get him in custody,” said Yakima County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jerrold Towell.

Christopher Trejo is 19 years old, 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

He has a nationwide warrant for 1st Degree Murder.

If you spot him, or know where he is— call 911— then submit the tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone that you can download for free, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous — you never give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.