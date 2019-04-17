Storm forward Breanna Stewart out for 2019 season after rupturing Achilles tendon
SEATTLE — Storm forward Breanna “Stewie” Stewart will miss the 2019 WNBA season after rupturing her right Achilles tendon in Sunday’s EuroLeague championship game, according to a statement from Seattle Storm.
Stewart, named 2018 WNBA MVP after helping to lead the Storm to a third championship, will have surgery at a later date.
Although she’ll miss the entire 2019 season, she’s expected to make a full recovery before the 2020 season.
“This is a tough time for Stewie and our hearts go out to her,” Storm CEO and General Manager Alisha Valavanis said in a prepared statement. “The Storm family is behind her and we will support Stewie in every way we can as she begins her journey back to the court.”
Stewart was playing for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian team, when she suffered the season-ending injury. Some WNBA players also play overseas during the offseason to make more money.
Stewart took to Twitter Wednesday morning to express her appreciation for all who have reached out and showed support.
“The situation is still a shock to me … as we all know there are highs and lows throughout a career,” Stewart said. “This is just another obstacle that I will overcome. I’m thankful that I have so many people in my corner to help me every step of the way. I’m feeling every emotion possible at this point but just know that the bounce back will be real and I’ll be back better than ever.”
The Storm’s first preseason game will be against the Phoenix Mercury on May 15 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.
The reigning WNBA champions will kickoff the regular season against the Mercury again on May 25 in Everett.