Storm forward Breanna Stewart out for 2019 season after rupturing Achilles tendon

SEATTLE — Storm forward Breanna “Stewie” Stewart will miss the 2019 WNBA season after rupturing her right Achilles tendon in Sunday’s EuroLeague championship game, according to a statement from Seattle Storm.

Stewart, named 2018 WNBA MVP after helping to lead the Storm to a third championship, will have surgery at a later date.

Although she’ll miss the entire 2019 season, she’s expected to make a full recovery before the 2020 season.

“This is a tough time for Stewie and our hearts go out to her,” Storm CEO and General Manager Alisha Valavanis said in a prepared statement. “The Storm family is behind her and we will support Stewie in every way we can as she begins her journey back to the court.”

Stewart was playing for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian team, when she suffered the season-ending injury. Some WNBA players also play overseas during the offseason to make more money.